Images via Us.

The latest episode of DirtCast is live and this week we’re talking all about Us—not the fake NBC family that makes everyone cry, but the magazine that was just sold to David Pecker’s American Media (publishers of The National Enquirer and Radar Online) for $100 million.

Advertisement

Former Deputy Managing Editor of Us Weekly Amy Vinciguerra dropped by the studio for a delightful chat about being at the magazine during its heyday. In addition to some comments regarding the magazine’s recent sale, Vinciguerra recalled the grueling (though rewarding) hours, the publication’s surprising relationship with celebrities, and what it was like to work under the great Janice Min (EIC from 2003-2009).

After the interview, we play a game inspired by one of Us Weekly’s most iconic features: Who Wore It Best. (Spoiler: Madeleine does incredibly well.) If you’d like to play along (trust me, you would) just click on the following FASHION BATTLES and note if you voted for the winning look:

Advertisement

In addition to all that Us Weekly chat, we discuss the coup that just took place over at America’s Next Top Model, and the most reliably delightful destination on the internet: Tina Lawson’s Instagram. (How dare Beyoncé tell her to quit telling corny jokes!)

DirtCast can be found on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, and iHeart Media.

Sponsored

Our show is produced by Levi Sharpe with editorial oversight by Kate Dries. Mandana Mofidi is our Executive Director of Audio. Our theme music is by Stuart Wood. This episode was mixed by Brad Fisher. Listen to our politics podcast, Big Time Dicks, here.