Pop icon George Michael died more than six weeks ago, but there’s still no date in sight for his funeral, because toxicology reports to determine his exact cause of death have not been completed, according to The Sun. In fact, it may take several weeks before they are.

Reports the tabloid:

A source said: “In similar cases, toxicology tests can take around eight weeks, maybe a little longer, so I would have thought the results will come back towards the end of the month.

“There have been no new updates on the case — but from the moment of George’s death police have said it was not suspicious.”