Remy Ma is not finished with Nicki Minaj just yet, if this new diss track, “Another One” is any indication.

It has been almost a week since Remy Ma came for Nicki Minaj via “ShETHER,” a blistering response to Nicki’s tepid verse on Gucci Mane’s latest “Make Love.” Nicki has been silent. Remy Ma is not interested in Nicki’s silence; she would very much like a response.

Ideally once Nicki’s done with Paris Fashion Week, she’ll get one. Via MissInfo, the track itself is a little more to the point than “ShETHER,” perhaps because it doesn’t need to be. Remy set it up. She’s waiting.

The track opens with an audio sample from a 2012 fight between Nicki and Mariah Carey on the set of American Idol — a truly beautiful move on Remy’s part, I must say—and then really gets straight to the point.

“I waited four days ma where you been?/ I came here in the ‘Rari playing little Kim/Don’t know what made you think that you could fuck with Rem/ But I guess this is what I gotta do to make y’all spit.”

Where is Nicki?

Oh. Though it would seem she’s ignoring the shit out of this and will ideally handle it when she gets back from Paris Fashion Week, I look to the wisdom of Instagram user grassnotgreener who hopped in the comments to suggest that Nicki is “very bothered,” indeed. “She has never posted this many photos back to back like this,” they write. “she mut [sic] be hurting in a sense trying to show she is unbothered by posting pics showing she is having fun.”

Onika, ma’am. Your move.