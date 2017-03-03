On today’s Wendy, Remy Ma discussed her ongoing feud with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, because what else is there to talk about? You mean to tell me there is something going on in the world besides Remy’s orchestrated attacks on Nicki Minaj’s career and image? You could have fooled me.

Regarding the bad blood, Remy said, “It wasn’t that she was targeted... I hear people like, ‘You know, we’re waiting for her response.’ That was a response. She started it.”



“I feel that it’s weird ‘cause she’s been doing this to a lot of females, from Lil’ Kim to Mariah to Taylor to Hannah, and no one says anything,” she continued. I think “Hannah” is as in “Hanna Montana,” as in the fictional character that Miley Cyrus once played.

“It wasn’t necessarily the little subliminal stuff on records, because I don’t care about records,” said Remy, who was maybe referring to Nicki’s verse on Gucci Mane’s “Make Love,” which maybe refers to Remy. “I’d spoken to her before, like, ‘Whatever you say.’ You’re supposed to say you’re the best and, ‘None of y’all are better than me,’ whatever.”



“It was the behind-the-scenes things that you people would never know about,” explained Remy. “As far as trying to keep me off red carpets, and trying to make sure awards don’t go to me, or she’s not gonna be in attendance or trying to get people to make bad reports about my album sales or just anything that I’m doing. Trying to make me look less and her look better. And I have a problem. When you’re trying to stop my bag, when you’re trying to stop me from taking care of my children, then I have a problem with that.”

Remy says that “the record that she did that everyone was saying and that I also heard behind the scenes she was promoting as the record that was gonna end me, I thought it was wack. I didn’t care about that.” Again, she’s probably referring to “Make Love.”

“You so up and you’re so on top of everybody, you’re better than everybody, you’re on this... why you worried about little old me over here? Like, I just came home from prison. I don’t want no problems with nobody,” said Remy, who really has a lot to say (10 minutes worth of music between “ShETHER” and last night’s “Another One,” in fact) for someone who doesn’t want any problems.

A really great aspect of this interview is Fat Joe’s silence—he appears alongside Remy to promote their recent Plata O Plomo collabo album, but says very very little throughout the interview, which is focused on Remy and Nicki’s beef. “I’m a born-again Christian,” is how Fat Joe explains his recusal.

Remy also claims that she’s not going to discuss the feud anymore, which will be a fascinating exercise in restraint if true, especially given how much attention Remy has enjoyed as a result of this squabble. But she has one thing left to say: “This person just based on what I’m witnessing is not a nice person.”

I reached out to Nicki Minaj’s contact at Universal for comment and will update this post if I hear back.