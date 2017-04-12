Image via Getty

As part of her production deal with ABC Studios, Regina King is developing and starring in an FX crime drama about a series of child murders that happened in Atlanta nearly 40 years ago.

King, who’s had recent prominent roles on American Crime and Leftovers, is working with executive producer John Ridley on a drama titled No Place Safe. The project, adapted from Kim Reid’s memoir of the same name, tracks the investigation of a child murderer from the perspective of a 13-year-old (based on Reid) whose mom is investigating the cases.



Deadline reports:

The Atlanta child murders occurred in Atlanta, GA from mid-1979 until May 1980. During that period, at least 28 African American children, adolescents and young adults – mainly boys- were killed. Atlanta native Wayne Williams was arrested and convicted of two of the adult murders and sentenced to two consecutive life terms. Police since have attributed a number of the child murders to Williams and closed the cases, although he has not been tried or convicted in any of those cases.

The series sounds especially timely given the ascendance of real crime dramas on television, and with heightened awareness about the lack of reporting on black girls gone missing.