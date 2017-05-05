Debra Winger was an icon of ‘80s cinema whose departure from Hollywood was so deeply felt, it inspired the Rosanna Arquette-directed 2002 documentary Searching for Debra Winger. Though she’s come back from her self-imposed retirement (which officially spanned the time between 1995's Forget Paris and 2001's Big Bad Love) by appearing in small roles and/or small movies (Rachel Getting Married), her presence remains rare in contemporary pop culture.

Well, search no more because she’s back, baby. She stars in The Lovers (out May 5) and she went on last night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote it. On her legendary absence, she said, “I know that it’s a thing, and I’m trying to figure out an answer to it, but I didn’t feel like I was walking away. I just was following my life, and it wasn’t there in Hollywood.”

“You know, I have a family, I have three pretty good dudes that I hung out with for a while,” she continued. “I have a farm, I taught a little bit, I wrote a book. I did some stuff.”

Honestly, that sounds like the dream.

Great to see you, Debra. Let’s not go so long between visits next time!