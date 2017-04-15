Radiohead found itself beset by technical problems during its headlining gig at Coachella on Friday night, with its members forced to walk off the stage twice after the sound kept cutting out.

The sound glitches began only three songs into the band’s set, but grew much worse during “In Rainbows” opener “15 Step,” cutting out the final two minutes of the track. The band then left the stage, only to return and have the same problem recur during the song “Let Down,” again forcing them to leave the stage. The crowd also let out an audible gasp the second time.

Thom Yorke attributed the glitches to “fucking aliens,” which seems accurate. They’re probably trying to spirit Jonny Greenwood back to his home planet, but they need to back off—I don’t care where he came from, he’s ours now OK?

Jeff Goldblum had a baby,



And there’s one thing you should know,

He and Emilie Livingston

Went and named him River Joe

People via Instagram

The newest Goldblum joins his brother, Charlie Ocean. I can’t wait until the two of them go into business together selling moonshine to teens out of the back of an RV parked in the woods.



While we’re on the subject of celeb babies, Janet Jackson posted a photo of her now three-month-old boy, Eissa Al Mana.

Jackson also recently split from her husband of five years, Wissam Al Mana. Still, a source told the Daily Mail that “they’re both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they’re apart,”

