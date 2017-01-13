It’s a given that after you read this news about Queen Latifah teasing a Living Single reboot during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen that the legendary theme song will play over and over in your head.

Advertisement

When a viewer calls in to ask whether a Living Single reboot is possible, Latifah responds, “Funny you should ask. We’re actually working on it. It’s not there yet, but hopefully we can get it happening.” In a ’90s kinda world, I’m glad I got this news.

While rehashes of shows like Friends and Full House have been obsessed over in recent years, the black classics like Living Single seem to have been left to gather dust. “Friends was so good, so it wasn’t like we hated it,” Latifah tells Cohen, adding that she and whoever else is working on a reboot are still figuring out whether it could be a Netflix situation or what, meaning it’s very early in the process or that there’s a chance it won’t even happen. Keep ya head up, that’s right, and hope it comes to us.