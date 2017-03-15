Image via People.

Prince’s ex-wife Mayte Garcia has written a memoir about her life with Prince (it’s called My Life With Prince) in which she shares stories about their “passionate love” and being “forever haunted” by the sudden death of their son Amir when he was just six days old.

When Garcia began bleeding during her pregnancy, a doctor suggested “an amniocentesis to test for genetic abnormalities,” which could result in a miscarriage. Prince was not interested, and said, “No, we’re not doing that.”

He later got on his knees beside Garcia and said, “Please, bless this child. We know you won’t allow this child to be harmed.”

When Amir was born, doctors discovered he had a genetic disorder “that causes skeletal and systematic abnormalities” called Pfeiffer syndrome. Writes Garcia:

“I don’t know how to describe the look on my husband’s face. Pure joy...And then they held the baby up to those harsh lights. The elation on my husband’s face turned to pure terror.”

Amir died six days later. “I don’t think he ever got over it,” Garcia told People. “I don’t know how anybody can get over it. I know I haven’t.”

Charlie Hunnam is “profoundly germophobic,” and told Elle why:



When I was maybe eight or nine, there was a parasite from dogs in the north of England that, if you ingested it, could turn you blind. We had a thing in schools to educate the kids about the importance of hygiene, specifically around dogs, because we had a few kids who went blind. That horrified me. The point is, everyone thinks it’s great to be an actor and get to kiss a bunch of beautiful actresses in films, but I actually hate it.

John Goodman finally got a star on the Walk of Fame.



GIF

