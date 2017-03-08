Image via Getty.

Prince Harry has reportedly gone to great lengths (or, in some ways, no lengths at all) to win the affection of his new American girlfriend. The Sun reports Wednesday that the red-headed royal has “WAXED his chest” in order to “look his shiny best.”



A source told The Sun:



“Harry’s been seen as a ‘man’s man’ all his adult life, so this has come as shock to his close friends...His chest is now like something you’d see from guys in Baywatch — but without the tan.”

For an artist’s interpretation of what Harry’s newly hairless body looks like (it looks a lot like his brother’s head), head over to The Sun. They even added little shimmering effects, and that amount of effort means this story must be true.

I do not like writing unpleasant things about my Sweet Prince Willie Geist, but it’s my duty to report the goss fairly. So here goes nothing.

Wednesday morning on Today, Barbara Bush (the younger) called in to chat with her sister Jenna Bush Hager and Willie. The Daily Mail writes that “the conversation took a strange turn when Willie casually mentioned that he has hung out with both of the twins outside professional situations.”

They continue:

‘Do you remember when that Uncle Herbie tried to kiss her?’ Jenna asked, prompting Willie to respond: ‘I didn’t know we were going to go there, but yeah. It happens.’ Although she didn’t go into too much detail, Jenna explained that they had gone to ‘one of Willie’s parties and his uncle thought [Barbara] was cute’. Barbara scored plenty of laughs when she chimed in: ‘Tell your uncle I said hi.’

Wow, I hate this! Please scold your uncle for me, Willie. “It happens”?!?! Only if your uncle is an asshole!

I’m obsessed with this German Ryan Gosling impersonator. A+ work.