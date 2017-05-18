And now, a glimpse into a possible future where Netflix shows start cross-pollinating in ways that don’t make a lot of sense but are pretty cute to watch.

Here’s a brief skit (via BuzzFeed) that imagines a world in which Orange Is The New Black’s Taystee reunites with the recently-deceased Poussey in Tucker’s, the club in Black Mirror’s crushing “San Junipero.” Lucky for us, this clip lacks the emotional wallop of both television shows; it’s just a lighthearted, winking in-joke for viewers that cried for longer than necessary when (spoiler, I guess, but come on, it’s been a year) Poussey died in the penultimate episode of OITNB.

There they are, friends reunited. It’s nice to see, right? Lucky for us, this bit spares us of the sadder parts of San Junipero in exchange for the happier: Poussey and Taystee, together again, laughing, dancing, drinking. Never mind that if you think about this for five seconds, it doesn’t make a lick of sense —how would Taystee even know about this in Litchfield? That’s not the point. The point is that in this alternate reality, Poussey lives forever.