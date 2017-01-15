Cecile Richards is extremely busy running Planned Parenthood—which will soon entail shielding the women it serves from an onslaught of civil liberties-grabbing government officials (not that it was ever easy)—but she also has time to knit.



Specifically, Richards is apparently knitting a pink “pussy hat”, with the help of Youtube and faultless stamina. She is also teaching people (like me) who don’t watch The Daily Show, about the Pussyhat Project, begun in late November, which has directed women to knit thousand of cat-eared hats. The hats, obviously an allusion to Donald Trump’s infamous “grab them by the pussy” remark, are to be worn at the Women’s March on January 21, the day after Inauguration.

Having now educated myself about the project I can tell you that I am a fan, because knitting is relaxing and the end result is a show of solidarity or just a slice of personal accomplishment that doesn’t entail buying into an opportunistic brand. And while knitting materials may come with a small price tag, at least the final product is your own soft creation, unlike a $20 safety pin purchased on the Internet. It is also, most definitely, not this shirt, and I think we can all agree that’s a good thing.