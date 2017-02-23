Photo: Getty

In a deeply unpleasant turn for Paula Patton and Robin Thicke’s custody battle, documents filed in court Thursday allege that Robin took the social worker assigned to their case to dinner in an attempt to curry favor.



TMZ reports that the court order filed today contains a lot of messy mudslinging, including the accusation that Thicke wined and dined the social worker over sushi and the other more disturbing allegation that Thicke “tampered with a custody order” to make it seem like Patton was kidnapping their son, in an attempt to embarrass her in front of her son.

In January, Patton filed for a restraining order against her ex-husband amidst accusations of physical abuse, infidelity and a cocaine addiction. As of right now, Thicke can only see his son with a court appointed monitor. As for the new allegations, Thicke’s attorney’s say that the sushi dinner was not just with the social worker, but with his son as well and that the social worker didn’t even eat dinner or sit with them at the table.

As it stands now, the restraining order is still in effect. Hopefully they work this out soon.

How could we be so stupid to have missed this “hint” that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were dating way back before they made their relationship public?!!?

As presented by Page Six:

Speaking at the Create and Cultivate conference in Atlanta in October, the “Suits” star let slip that she just “flew in” from the prince’s hometown. She was also wearing a bracelet that matches one that the prince was later photographed wearing.

Okay: Meghan Markle, a woman who is on a TV show that some people watch, is also a semi-Famous, who “let slip” that she was in London. Not everyone who goes to London is dating Prince Harry! I’m not sure how much money an actor on Suits makes, but I imagine that they’ve reached the level of financial security that would allow for an impromptu trip to London just because.

The bracelet’s more compelling, duh, but we didn’t catch that one until way later.

Still, nice try.

