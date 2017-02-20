Image via Getty.

James Woods is best known right now as a man who tries to fight people who say mean things about him on social media, but he still gets invited to award shows.

Patton Oswalt may be the balancing account to James Woods’ unhinged rants, being universally beloved by everyone on Twitter except Donald Trump supporters. At the Writers Guild Awards on Sunday, Oswalt conjured Woods from the troll cave he hides in during his intro speech, when he jokingly said he couldn’t make too many comments about Trump or he’d be “kicked to death by James Woods backstage.”

Somewhat alarmingly, Woods himself then jumped up by the podium, pulled the shoe off Oswalt’s foot, and declared he’d lost half his Twitter followers by showing up at the ceremony at all:

As usual, confrontations between people in person are more chill than on social media: Oswalt seems pretty comfortable with Woods and even professes to love him! Okay! He did say later that this was not a staged bit, so maybe he was just talking the man down:

Angelina Jolie is in Cambodia and went so far as to admit to a reporter there that her divorce from Brad Pitt has been “difficult” and that she and her kids are taking it one day at a time:

When asked by reporter Yalda Hakim what she wants to do when she wakes up in the morning, Jolie admitted: “Get through the day.” She then added: “It’s been a difficult few months. Right now, I’m going through a moment where there’s just, everybody’s in my room. Two hamsters and two dogs and two children at the moment. It’s wonderful. So usually I just wake up trying to figure out who’s going to get the dog out, who’s gonna start the pancakes and did anybody brush their teeth.”

Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle Melton are engaged!

