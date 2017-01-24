Image via Rolling Stone

Paris Jackson gave what’s being called “her first-ever in-depth interview” to Rolling Stone this month, and it’s filled with the kinds of chatter you’d expect from the 18-year-old child of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. She loved her father! He taught her about music! She feels like she “tried to grow up too fast”! But scattered among those charming, sad little memories about Michael (who died in 2009), things get serious—and then they get intense.

After discussing her ongoing battles with cyberbullies, she briefly mentions being sexually assaulted by “a complete stranger” at 14 (“at the time, I didn’t tell anybody”), and “multiple” suicide attempts stemming from her early teenage “depression and drug addiction.” (She’s now sober.)

Later, she addresses rumors that Jackson is not her biological father, saying:

“He is my father,” she says, making fierce eye contact. “He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary. “I consider myself black,” she says, adding later that her dad “would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.”

But then this happens:

Paris is convinced that her dad was, somehow, murdered. “Absolutely,” she says. “Because it’s obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit.”

Paris says she remembers her father often occasionally “[dropping] hints about people being out to get him,” and compares her hunt for his theoretical killer to playing a chess game. “I’m trying to play...the right way,” she explains. “And that’s all I can say about that right now.”

Paris, please let us know when you’re ready to say more.

Halsey, the voice behind 2016's most unavoidable earworm, pledged to donate $1 (up to $100,000) to Planned Parenthood for every retweet this tweet received in five hours. It received just over 100,000, so you know what she did? She donated $100,000 to Planned Parenthood.



That rules?

Speaking of things that rule:



