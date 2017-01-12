Images via screengrab/Getty.

In a series of tweets published Wednesday night, 18-year-old Paris Jackson told a fan how she felt about Joseph Fienne’s performance as her father in the upcoming comedy series Urban Myths. “Thoughts on this portrayal of Michael,” someone asked her.

She responded:

“I’m so incredibly offended by it, as i’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit. It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well. where is the respect? They worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. shameful portrayal”

A petition asking for the a boycott of the series currently has over 20,000 signatures. OK, I really don’t want you to have to see that image of him anymore, so feel free to scroll down to the next story.

[Page Six]

TMZ has expanded on earlier rumblings that a French judge would travel to the United States to interview Kim Kardashian about her October robbery, writing that “under French law, crime victims don’t have to confront the alleged perpetrators in court.”

They continue:

We’re told judges will sometimes travel long distances to interview crime victims, and the lawyers we’ve spoken to in France tell us Kim’s case fits the bill for a judge to travel to the U.S. and have a chitchat with her.

This excited me, if only because it means we will one day hear the following dialogue in an episode of KUWTK:

“So, the French judge should be at my mom’s house any minute now. I’m getting really nervous and excited to head over there and meet him so we can discuss my case.”

The episode then cuts to Kris opening her door and saying, “Bonjour monsieur judge, bienvenue chez Kris” in a terrible French accent as Kourtney rolls her eyes in the background.

[TMZ]

