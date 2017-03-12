Pamela Anderson and Julian Assange are probably doing it—but if they weren’t, that would only make this saga of Tumblr posts and Pret A Manger even stranger.



Anderson, who is well acquainted with the Wikileaks founder and has defended him against his rape allegations before, posted a fractured letter—or poem, if you will—on her public “Journal” on Thursday that’s all about how great, and appealing, and not possibly criminal for even one second he is. Anderson writes that she thinks Julian is, “the most intelligent, interesting, and informed man in existence…quite sexy” and “has tremendous strength and stamina.”

The latter detail could be describing his resolve not to leave London’s Ecuadorian embassy for four and a half years, or intense sexual activity, both of which are fine, but not so much this:

“Any time anyone maliciously, / or frivolously mentions ‘rape’ next to his name— / they need to understand it is defamation. / We are all innocent until proven guilty. / And — / There is no rape —.”

In 2010, Swedish authorities began investigating the allegations of two women who claimed Assange sexually assaulted and raped them. The assault charges were eventually dropped, but in September a Swedish appeals court upheld Assange’s arrest warrant on the basis of a rape charge.



Anderson and Assange reportedly met in 2014, and she’s been making occasional visits to him at the embassy ever since.

Scarlett Johansson impersonated Ivanka in a mock fragrance ad for “Complicit” on SNL last night, which was pretty good! But can Billy Zane’s character from Titanic play her next?

“A feminist, an advocate, a champion for women—but, like, how?”

Drake released a teaser for his new album More Life, out next week.

