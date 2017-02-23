Image via Getty.

Pamela Anderson has apparently been visiting the Ecuadorian embassy in London to see her good friend Julian Assange for months now, which may explain her new cause.

In an interview with Russian network RT show The Underground, Anderson shared her plans to protest against Swedish sexual assault laws, referring to the charges of “molestation and coercion” that Assange faced before those charges were dropped, saying that the country has “these very progressive laws against sexual crimes, whatever you want to call it. It’s almost too progressive, it’s almost paralyzing. I’m going to actually start campaigning for men who have been victims of being accused of rape when they haven’t actually done anything.”

Anderson has in the past revealed a history of traumatic sexual abuse, having been molested as a child and gang-raped as a teenager, and the interviewer questions her plan to use her celebrity to defend the falsely accused accordingly. But Anderson says she has done work for women’s charities in the past and that these efforts are related to her defense of Assange. She says he’s “committed no crime” adding that “there are also a lot of men who have a vulnerable situation and [are] politically bullied.”

Anderson continues to say that there are no charges against Assange. However, in September 2016, Swedish courts chose to uphold the rape charges against Assange, according to NBC News. Those charges will expire in 2020 if an indictment isn’t filed by prosecutors before then. Anderson says that despite reading his court files, she maintains her belief that he’s innocent, insisting, “I wouldn’t support him if I thought he’d done anything wrong.”