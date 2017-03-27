Page Six Seems to Think There's Something Notable About Spending $5K On Glenn Close's Fake LashesBobby FingerToday 6:30pmFiled to: page sixglenn close$5kcharitiesauctionssunset boulevard101EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkImage via Getty.On Monday afternoon, Page Six published a story about a recent performance of Sunset Boulevard (the Andrew Lloyd Webber revival currently on Broadway) after which its star, six-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close, took to the stage to auction off some props from that night’s show: her glasses and fake eyelashes. The winning bidder was a man named Adam, who paid $5,000 for the lot.Advertisement“Man pays $5K for Glenn Close’s glasses and fake lashes,” Page Six’s headline shrieks, as though there’s something remotely notable that someone would pay a lot of money (all of which will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS) for items that were once used by the legendary Oscar nominee.What’s next, huh? Headlines like “Man collapses after Jessica Chastain asks him for directions to the 1 train”? “Woman gives Viola Davis a kidney for no reason”? “Man looks at Rihanna, dies”? These stories aren’t news, Page Six. They’re merely the facts of life. Recommended StoriesThe Fatal Attraction TV Remake Won't Be Ignored, DanGlenn Close Spent Her Childhood In a Terrifying CultJames McAvoy on Today’s Inauguration: 'I'm Not American, So It’s Your Fuckin’ Problem'Bobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply10 repliesLeave a reply