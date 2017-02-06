Image via Getty.

Two weeks after her marvelous performance in 20th Century Women was ignored by Oscar voters, Annette Bening has been cast in the second season of Ryan Murphy’s award-winning anthology series, American Crime Story. The follow up to last year’s The People vs. OJ Simpson will cover the aftermath of 2005's disastrous Hurricane Katrina, during and after which over 1,000 people lost their lives.



Advertisement

Bening will be playing Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana’s governor at the time, and one of the many people blamed for the government’s devastatingly slow and insufficient response to the storm. Long story short: she’ll be one of the season’s many, many, many villains.

FX has yet to announce who will be playing President George W. Bush, New Orleans mayor Ray Nagin, and FEMA Director Michael D. Brown, so allow me to suggest Dennis Quaid, Jordan Peele, and Norbert Leo Butz.