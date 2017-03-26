Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli, who met on the set of Orange Is The New Black, got married Saturday afternoon in Palm Springs.

Details of the ceremony made their way to the media via Martha Stewart Weddings, which exclusively reported that the party was confetti-themed, due to the couple’s love of Funfetti cake. The walk up the aisle was accompanied by a rendition of Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It,” followed by Justin Bieber’s “Baby.” Sounds like an absolute delight.

Wiley and Morelli got engaged last October at the same location where they tied the knot.

Congrats to the very talented and hot newlyweds!

Apparently the Kardashian-Jenners (Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall) and Kanye West attended one day of a Tony Robbins self-help rave called “Unleash the Power Within.” The snaps indicate that, yes, it was terrifying. But, you know, whatever works!



This was a Thursday.

