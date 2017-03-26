Orange Is the New Black's Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli Got MarriedHannah GoldToday 11:25amFiled to: DIRT BAGSAMIRA WILEYLAUREN MORELLIOITNBKARDASHIANTONY ROBBINS20936EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkSamira Wiley and Lauren Morelli, who met on the set of Orange Is The New Black, got married Saturday afternoon in Palm Springs.AdvertisementDetails of the ceremony made their way to the media via Martha Stewart Weddings, which exclusively reported that the party was confetti-themed, due to the couple’s love of Funfetti cake. The walk up the aisle was accompanied by a rendition of Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It,” followed by Justin Bieber’s “Baby.” Sounds like an absolute delight.Wiley and Morelli got engaged last October at the same location where they tied the knot.Congrats to the very talented and hot newlyweds! Advertisement[Martha Stewart Weddings]Apparently the Kardashian-Jenners (Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall) and Kanye West attended one day of a Tony Robbins self-help rave called “Unleash the Power Within.” The snaps indicate that, yes, it was terrifying. But, you know, whatever works!This was a Thursday.Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ public memorial was held yesterday afternoon at LA’s Forest Lawn. [THR]Harry Styles’ debut solo singe is dropping on April 7. [Us Weekly]In other One Direction news, Liam Payne is a dad now. [Vulture]Antonio Banderas admitted he had a heart attack back in Janaury, but says he’s ok now. [TMZ]Hannah Gold@togglecoatWeekends at JezebelReply209 repliesLeave a reply