Let's say you went skiing this winter and misjudged a patch of ice. Let's say thanks to that miscalculation, your ski went one way but your knee went another, and now they're telling you not to do any more pivot activities or you might tear your meniscus too and get arthritis before you turn 30. And that's not even the fun part—if you ever want to do those activities again, you need to get knee surgery, which has its own delightful months-long recovery. Advertisement What I'm saying is, I have a lot of downtime. So, uh, what's good these days? Let's talk all the TV shows, movies, books and games you'd pick if you had a spare month or two. What would you binge watch? What's overrated? What got you through your last sick day? Advertisement As a gift to you, my top-five movies, in no particular order: Drop Dead Gorgeous—a 1999 winner starring Amy Adams, Kirstie Alley, Ellen Barkin, Kirsten Dunst, Allison Janney, Brittany Murphy, and Denise Richards.Casino Royale—the only good Bond movie.Dazed and Confused—whatever.Michael—the John Travolta vehicle about the dirty angel who likes to bone.Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken—it's a horse movie.