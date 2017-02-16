Photo: Getty

Way back in 2003, after Nicole Kidman extricated herself from the grip of her mirthless marriage to Tom Cruise, she dated Lenny Kravitz. The relationship ended, she found Keith Urban and everyone went on their merry way. But they weren’t just dating —they were actually engaged. What! Really?

In an interview with Net-a-Porter’s magazine The Edit, Kidman spoke highly of Kravitz and also of his daughter, Zoë, who appears in that fun little HBO show coming out on Sunday, Big Little Lies. “Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father,” she said, blithe and casual and cool. “It’s all in the family!”

Apparently Kidman has talked about being engaged between Tom-Tom and Keith “Kissy Kissy Time” Urban in the past —in a 2007 Vanity Fair interview, she said:



“I didn’t really want a relationship. I just wanted my kids to have me, and I didn’t feel comfortable having some person in that small hubbub. And then I got engaged to somebody … but it just wasn’t right. I wasn’t ready. We weren’t ready.” I ask who this mystery fiancé was, but she declines to say. “I get engaged and I get married—that’s my thing,” she tells me. “I don’t want to date. I’m interested in a very, very deep connection.”

It was Lenny Kravitz, a man who supposedly wrote the song “Lady” about Nicole Kidman! Imagine if Lenny Kravitz and Nicole Kidman were married now. Imagine if she was with him instead of Keith Urban. Not too implausible to me.

[People]

Now that everyone who wants to know is aware that George Clooney and his wife Amal are having twins, People’s sources point to “early clues” that the couple was expecting.

“George and Amal were both glowing,” the source crowed. “There were hints and rumors about her being pregnant. She seemed careful with food and didn’t have any caffeine.” Sure, all of that information points to someone who might be pregnant, though I’m not sure what George’s glow has to do with the twins — a boy baby and a girl baby, supposedly — in his wife’s body. They’ve also been “nesting” just like normal people, by adding a pool, a garden terrace and a theatre room to their $12 million London mansion. Nice.

Anyway, “George is excited, but nervous,” according to the same source, who also assures the mag that he’ll be a great dad.

[People]