Image screengrab via TLC

The new season of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress features the one and only Omarosa Manigault, Trump’s official black representative who now has a job in the White House, as well as singer Elle King, an Instagram star nicknamed “Girl with No Job” and the show’s first throuple. Looks like a hoot.

“Randy’s never worked with a bride like Lady O,” says Omarosa in the first few minutes of the teaser below. Then, “Randy’s about to get hit in the head by four bibles,” she says, when he offers feedback on one of her wedding gowns. There’s also a new consultant to add tension with Randy and one bride-to-be whose dress was ruined in a flood. The season premieres on February 25.