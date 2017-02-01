Update: There she is.

It turns out, Ollie the bobcat never “escaped,” so to speak, and never really got to feel the winds of freedom on her furry back. But she did get a couple of days to roam around the zoo. Sort of like furlough.

NBC Washington reported earlier:

Earlier in the day, Zoo curators had said that they had stopped searching the northwest Washington neighborhoods of Woodley Park and Cleveland Park neighborhoods for Ollie, though they would continue to respond to tips about sightings of the animal.

Zookeepers found her on zoo grounds today. At least she is safe, though the glimmer of light we had has flickered out.

Oh well, back to regular life now.