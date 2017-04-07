Despite all the rumors following this pair around, I have always rooted for their relationship because A) Rodgers and Munn seem boring in a way that always suggested they felt genuine affection for one another, B) I was oddly proud of the almost gentle way Rodgers wrote off his wackadoo fame-hungry family, and C) I think Olivia Munn...rules? I don’t know how to say it more eloquently than that. She rules.

So it sort of saddens me to see this end, if only because there will be no more headlines about the two of them not saying one word about whatever dumb thing Jordan Rodgers said last week. But also they’re both rich and famous and attractive and successful so they’ll be fine.

Note: The image at the top of this post was created by Photoshop after selecting their bodies and choosing “content-aware fill,” which I always find amusing.

One day I hope to be as content as Katy Perry seemed while strolling down the beach with a hot java and cute little dog.



One of my theories is that Debi Mazar is the coolest living actress.