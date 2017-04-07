Sport man Aaron Rodgers and movie woman Olivia Munn have decided to “amicably end” their relationship after three harrowing years of avoiding Rodgers’s family. People dropped the news early Friday morning, and provided a quote from a “source close to the family” that explained the two “[remain] close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”
