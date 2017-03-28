Nicki Minaj just broke Aretha Frankin’s record last week, unseating the Queen of Soul and beating her record of most Billboard Hot 100 hits by a woman. Next up: the RUNWAY, Y’ALL.

Vogue reports that Minaj has signed to Wilhelmina’s celebrity division, joining the ranks of other attractive famous people like Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas. Adding modeling to the mix of all the other shit she’s got going on sounds like an awful lot, but don’t you worry, Nicki’s got this. “I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion. My message is always celebrating your own style,” she told Vogue.

Minaj was a fixture at Paris Fashion Week, posted up in the front row of shows wearing what I’d kindly describe as a Lot of Look. Here’s an example: an homage to either Lil Kim or just a tribute to her right boob.

None of this is particularly new for Minaj; with the strength of Wilhelmina and agency representation behind her, a whole world of exciting opportunity awaits. She was the face of Roberto Cavalli’s Spring 2015 campaign, resplendent in pleated animal-print chiffon and a lot of leather.

She’s also been a part of MAC’s Viva Glam campaign two freaking times—first in 2012 alongside Ricky Martin and then again in 2013, all on her own. Her second collaboration with the brand was reportedly the best selling Viva Glam lipstick of all time. She knows what she’s doing and honestly, so does Wilhelmina.

“We’re thrilled to work alongside Nicki Minaj and her team,” Wilhelmina CEO Bill Wackermann said in a press release. “She is a style pioneer and icon.” Clearly, the feeling is mutual: “I’m thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina—they get me,” she said.