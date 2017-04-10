Photo Credit: Getty Images

Shiny happy people Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are generally close-lipped about their family life—such is their right. However, during a game of Fact or Fiction with Michael Kors, Lively revealed one intimate, not to mention bizarre, tidbit: Reynolds played Marvin Gaye’s famous sexin’ jam, “Let’s Get It On,” while she was in labor.



Given the trajectory of the human reproduction cycle, I suppose this wasn’t the most irrelevant musical choice. Still, that’s kind of weird, Ryan!

But apparently, it did lighten the mood.

“My doctor was laughing so hard that I thought she was going to drop our baby,” Lively told Kors. (Kors, by the way, had guessed correctly.)

Katy Perry has gone the way of 80s-era Annie Lennox—at least in terms of coiffure.

Chris McMillan, creator of “The Rachel” cut from Friends, is responsible for Katy’s new look, which was inspired by both Lennox and Agyness Deyn. It’s also a slightly-longer version of Kristen Stewart’s blonde buzz.

At the Grammys in February, Perry remarked upon going blonde to ET. “I was just telling you that it’s like, the last color in the spectrum that I can do,” the pop star said. “I’ve done all of them, and the only thing left to do is shave my head, which I’m really saving for a public breakdown. I’m down for that.”

Chris Pratt has embarked on another press tour, which means his Instagram account is poppin’ again. This time the actor is documenting his travels as he promotes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 (a film I have positively zero chill about).

We’ve got this little number, which is cute. Presumably Anna Faris consented to participating?

But he’s also expressed some earnest sentiments about his experience filming the blockbuster.

And it looks as if four-year-old son Jack has joined his parents for the press whirlwind.

That’s cute too!

