Oh, Here Is Everyone
Gabrielle Bluestone
Today 10:00am

Photo: AP

Yesterday on the day of Donald J. Trump's inauguration, we wondered, where is everyone? Today, on the day of the Women's March, we found them.

Hey, comin' out around the world
Be ready for a brand new beat
Oh, summer's here and the time is right
Oh, for dancing in the street
Dancing in Chicago
(Dancing in the street)
Down in New Orleans
(Dancing in the street)
In New York City
(Dancing in the street)
All we need is music, sweet music
(Sweet, sweet music)
There'll be music everywhere
(Everywhere)
They'll be laughing, singing
Music swinging and dancing in the street
It doesn't matter what you wear
Just as long as you are there
They're dancing oh oh
(Dancing in the street)
This is an invitation across the nation
The chance for folks to meet
There'll be swinging, swaying
Music playing and dancing in the street
Philadelphia, PA now
(Dancing in the street)
Baltimore and D.C.
(Dancing in the street)
Can't forget them other cities
(Dancing in the street)

Gabrielle Bluestone