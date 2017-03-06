Photo Credit: Getty Images

As we know, Adele isn’t particularly interested in broadcasting her every personal milestone. And that’s cool — so long as she continues to sing songs that make me cry, I demand nothing else. But you may be interested to know that she got married.

Over the weekend, Adele performed in Brisbane, Australia and, in between songs, casually dropped the news that she and her longtime partner, Simon Konecki, are officially wed. As she reflected on the song “Someone Like You,” Adele remarked that her love life has become less topsy-turvy:

“‘I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record,﻿’ Adele said, according to Billboard. ‘Because as bad as the breakup can be and as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now.’”



Oh hey.

Adele did also reference her marriage briefly at the Grammys, when she accepted the award for Album of the Year. In thanking her family, she referred to Konecki as her “husband.”

It’s not clear when the couple officially got hitched. Some say that they did so over Christmas. But perhaps they held a ceremony or party more recently? Who knows.

Adele and Konecki have one son, Angelo, and they seem perfectly lovely and smitten. My only concern is that Adele will be too happy to compose sufficiently tortured music.

The Beyoncé family attended the Beauty and the Beast premiere, and there are pictures.

First, we have Jay-Z, Bey, and Blue Ivy assembled for their family outing. Let’s take a moment to appreciate that gauzy, mermaid green gown (by Gucci). And Beyoncé’s glorious mane. And her smile. Basically, you could tell me repeatedly that she is mortal — I will never believe you.

Then we have a GIF capturing Bey and Blue goofing off. Their dresses match. Bless.

Additional photos from the excursion have been added to Beyoncé’s website. Go forth and be happy.

