Photo: Getty

There was a moment during Sunday’s Golden Globes, right before the broadcast cut to commercial, that showed Octavia Spencer telling Casey Affleck something that made him throw his man-bunned head back in uproarious laughter. I wasn’t there, so I’m not entirely sure this is the case, but maybe that was the moment she told him that she looked so goddamn effervescent because she wasn’t wearing “all that underwear.”



Advertisement

Spencer sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday to discuss Hidden Figures and the logistics of attending an awards show in a pantsuit instead of a gown that would normally require Spanx, more Spanx, a smoothing tight and maybe a control top panty.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been to an awards show and had as much fun as I did this time,”she told Ellen. “I chose to wear a tuxedo, and in doing that, I was able to be freer. Less underwear. A lot less underwear.”

When Spencer later ran into Affleck the Younger, he commented on how “radiant” she looked. Perhaps emboldened by the lack of foundation garments and a glass or two of a nice Pinot Grigio, she said in response “You know why I’m happy? I’m not wearing all that underwear!”

Advertisement

I love Octavia Spencer!!! She seems like a really lovely woman.

[Us Weekly]

Hey, remember when we all found out that Natalie Portman made three times less money than her co-star Ashton Kutcher for the fairly unmemorable 2011 romantic comedy No Strings Attached? Of course you do, that was yesterday, anyway, looks like the Kutch wanted to show some solidarity.



He’s proud!! Of her!! For standing up! I also just realized that his Twitter handle is A + K, like the initials of his first and last name and I am terribly embarrassed.

Advertisement

Sponsored

[People]

No one asked Marie Osmond to perform at the inauguration, but don’t worry, she’ll do it. [Us Weekly]

to perform at the inauguration, but don’t worry, she’ll do it. [Us Weekly] Kim Kardashian ’s limo driver has been released without charges. [Dlisted]

’s limo driver has been released without charges. [Dlisted] No, Kendall Jenner has not had facial reconstruction surgery, she’s just very good with makeup or something. [Us Weekly]

has not had facial reconstruction surgery, she’s just very good with makeup or something. [Us Weekly] No one is “supposed” to marry anyone, Sophia Bush , not even Chad Michael Murray. [Page Six]

, not even [Page Six] Bella Hadid has “quietly” unfollowed Selena Gomez on Instagram in light of the whole Selena Gomez making kissy-face with the Weeknd thing. [Marie Claire]



