You may have been charmed by the recent photo that the man who will always be best known as Carlton (actor Alfonso Ribeiro) posted on Instagram of his reunion with (most of) the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but there’s one person who wasn’t: Janet Hubert, the original Aunt Viv. Hubert played Viv for the show’s first three seasons, until she was replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid for the show’s final three seasons. Reid got to be in the picture, but Hubert got the ferocious Facebook response. Depending on your methods of point tabulation, Hubert won.
