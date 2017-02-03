NYFW crisis averted! Rich JuzwiakToday 9:55amFiled to: Kanye WestFashion Week51EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkNYFW crisis averted! Kanye West has rescheduled Yeezy Season 5 so as not to conflict with Marchesa. CFDA president Steven Kolb, who called Kanye “disruptive” for not consulting with the CFDA before scheduling, said Kanye called him personally and had been “unaware that there was a conflict.”Rich Juzwiakrich@jezebel.com@richjuzSome Pig. Terrific. Radiant. Humble.Reply5 repliesLeave a reply