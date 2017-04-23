It is a truth universally acknowledged that Holocaust comparisons are almost never appropriate—or, at least, it should be. And yet, presumably in an effort to emphasize dire circumstances, Pope Francis recently referred to European refugee camps as “concentration camps.”
To be clear, Our Cool Pope did not commit the same insensitive blunder as Sean Spicer—White House press secretary and milquetoast Mr. Potato Head—did less than two weeks ago. As you may recall, Spicer revealed insultingly profound ignorance when he remarked that Adolf Hitler did not use chemical warfare. And then, sinking even deeper into the mire of his own stupidity, he attempted to backpedal, and in doing so referred to concentration camps as “Holocaust centers.” Bad show all around, Spicey.