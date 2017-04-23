Pope Francis is familiar with the term “concentration camp,” but as CNN reports, he might need to be reminded of its historical baggage. Yesterday, at the Basilica of St. Bartholomew, he invoked this terminology to refer to overcrowded refugee camps in Europe.

Recalling a man he had met on the Greek island Lesbos, the Pope said, in Italian, “I don’t know if he was able to get out of that concentration camp, because the refugee camps—many—are concentration [camps] because they are so crowded with people.”

We should condemn the deplorable conditions to which refugees have been subjected, but on their own terms. If nothing else, referring to refugee camps as concentration camps is misleading—and could draw attention away from extant human rights crises regarding refugee shelters.

The pontiff’s words traveled and, subsequently, the American Jewish Committee released a statement requesting a retraction of this word choice.

“The conditions in which migrants are currently living in some European countries may well be difficult, and deserve still greater international attention, but concentration camps they certainly are not,” AJC CEO David Harris declared.

He continued, “The Nazis and their allies erected and used concentration camps for slave labor and the extermination of millions of people during World War II...There is no comparison to the magnitude of that tragedy.”

According to The Vatican’s website, the Pope made his remarks “off-the-cuff,” noting that “many [refugee camps]...are like concentration camps, while international agreements seem to be more important than human rights.”

The refugee crisis, and the Syrian genocide attached to it, demand far more from us than we have provided. But invoking the Holocaust is generally a lazy rhetorical move that, at best, obscures the actual emergency at hand. At worst, it’s disrespectful. Let’s dispense with sloppy comparisons and, while we’re at it, assume that Holocaust comparisons are henceforth off-limits.