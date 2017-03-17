Images via Getty

Bow Wow and Snoop Dogg are two rappers, no relation.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Snoop Dogg released a video for his song “Lavender” in which he artistically visualizes pretends to assassinate President Donald Trump with a fake gun. You can guess what happened next...Trump let it slide.

Kidding, of course Trump took a break from texting his iMessage group chat “RUZZIA” on an unsecured phone and tweeted a response to Snoop:

He at least got the part about Snoop’s failure right. While T.I. and Common were among the artists who defended Snoop’s video as freedom of expression, conservatives predictably reacted. Bow Wow also shared his thoughts.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Bow Wow—who now goes by his real name Shad Moss, by the way—replied with a silly tweet that has since been deleted: “Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking shit about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.”

Spin, a music publication that’s aware of the playful relationship between these two artists, accurately described Bow Wow as Snoop’s “spiritual nephew.” Snoop discovered young Shad and gave him the rap alias Lil’ Bow Wow. That’s his “play uncle,” so to speak. But The New York Times took a literal approach to Mr. Wow and Mr. Dogg’s familial relationship in an article published today, as Jezebel first noticed via this tweet:

NYT has since issued a correction in the article that reads: “An earlier version of this column misstated Bow Wow’s relationship to Snoop Dogg.” Common error? Well, the Times has a penchant for vexingly mislabeling singers as rappers.

Advertisement

Sponsored

To clarify for anyone wondering, Nicki Minaj does not have any sons.