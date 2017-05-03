Image via Hulu.

Only four episodes into a 10-episode series, Hulu has announced that its excellent series The Handmaid’s Tale will return for a second season. 2Handmaids 2Furious, here we come.

At the Hulu upfronts on Wednesday, a spokesperson told the audience that The Handmaid’s Tale—based on the influential Margaret Atwood novel of the same name—is the most-watched original series premiere in the streaming service’s history.

According to Variety, Hulu’s SVP and head of content Craig Erwich stated:

“The response we’ve seen to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in just one week since its premiere has been absolutely incredible. It has been an honor to work with this talented team of cast and creators to develop a series that has struck such a chord with audiences across the country. As we continue to expand our strong slate of original programming, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is exactly the type of gripping and thought-provoking storytelling we want to bring to viewers. We can’t wait to explore the world of Gilead and continue Margaret’s vision with another season on Hulu.”

Aw, Craig! We love your enthusiasm, even if the statement “We can’t wait to explore the world of Gilead” comes off as a li’l weird considering that Gilead is a misogynistic dystopia where women are valued for their fertility and you get hanged for being gay or Jewish. That’s okay, though. We’re all excited for our own various reasons.

Quick question, though: Will the second season be feminist, though? I’m kidding. Please don’t answer that.

The show—which stars Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley, Yvonne Strahovski, and more—was written and created by Bruce Miller with guidance from Atwood. The second season will debut it 2017.