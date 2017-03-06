No One Told Katy Perry She Had Quinoa In Her TeethBobby FingerToday 9:45amFiled to: dirt bagkaty perryquinoabritney spears1667EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via Katy Perry/Instagram. Katy Perry is seeking a new squad because no one in her current one was kind enough to tell her to brush her lunch (or perhaps last night’s dinner) off her teeth Sunday afternoon before walking the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, a ceremony I couldn’t begin to explain to any of you. Advertisement We know this because the “Chained to the Rhythm” crooner posted a disgusting closeup of her teeth on Instagram with the caption, “Currently taking applications for real friends who aren’t afraid to tell me there’s quinoa in my teeth.”Quinoaddaya suppose her friends were thinking?! Image via Getty. I’m personally not to quinoan these photos, either: Image via Getty. Image via Getty. [Us Weekly]Britney Spears gave us another runway video today. This time it’s to the music of Beyoncé.Speaking of Britney Spears, she’d really love a Lucky Charms latte. It would be “sensational,” in fact.Anyway, that’s your daily reminder that Instagram.com/BritneySpears is the best website on the internet.Karrueche Tran is going to court this Thursday to get a restraining order against Chris Brown. [TMZ]“[If cut in line for something] I’d say very politely, ‘Excuse, I’ve been waiting X amount of time.’” Name that celeb. [Celebitchy]Eva Mendes could not care less about Ryan Gosling’s friendship with Emma Stone. [Gossip Cop]Hoda will not be participating in Thirsty Thursday/Thirsty Tuesday/Thirsty Friday/Thirsty Wednesday/Thirsty Monday anymore! [Radar Online]Carmen Electra is selling lingerie now. [Fox News]**shivers for eternity** [The Hollywood Gossip]Bobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply166 repliesLeave a reply