Katy Perry is seeking a new squad because no one in her current one was kind enough to tell her to brush her lunch (or perhaps last night’s dinner) off her teeth Sunday afternoon before walking the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, a ceremony I couldn’t begin to explain to any of you.

We know this because the “Chained to the Rhythm” crooner posted a disgusting closeup of her teeth on Instagram with the caption, “Currently taking applications for real friends who aren’t afraid to tell me there’s quinoa in my teeth.”

Quinoaddaya suppose her friends were thinking?!

I’m personally not to quinoan these photos, either:

Britney Spears gave us another runway video today. This time it’s to the music of Beyoncé.



Speaking of Britney Spears, she’d really love a Lucky Charms latte. It would be “sensational,” in fact.

Anyway, that’s your daily reminder that Instagram.com/BritneySpears is the best website on the internet.