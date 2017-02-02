Nikki Finke Is Returning to Deadline, Baby!Bobby FingerToday 3:15pmFiled to: nikke finkedeadline hollywoodjay penske252EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via Nikki Finke/Jen Rosenstein Nikki Finke is back! Again! The famed and “feared” founder of entertainment blog Deadline Hollywood, short fiction site Hollywood Dementia, and the now-defunct Deadline competitor NikkiFinke.com is reportedly returning to the website she founded in 2006 after making a deal with its current owner, Jay Penske. Page Six reports Finke was in final talks to begin a column at Mediaite, owned by Dan Abrams, for a “massive” paycheck when Penske apparently offered her “what must be big bucks” to return to her former home instead. It’s a funny move, given the endlessly complicated love-hate working relationship Finke and Penske have had over the years, which has involved several legal threats. Advertisement Advertisement They continue:Finke’s new role is designed to see her breaking Hollywood news once again back at the site she founded, Deadline Hollywood, where her relentless reporting earned her a reputation as the most feared reporter in town.A source said Finke is expected to be “writing and breaking Hollywood news” in the position, and I’m sure executives like Amy Pascal are already preparing for the worst.Recommended StoriesA Conversation With Nikki Finke About Her New Site, Hollywood DementiaNikki Finke to Launch Site of 'Fictional Short Stories About Showbiz'Power Gossip Nikki Finke May Get Fired, But She'll Never Be DoneBobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply25 repliesLeave a reply