Nicki Minaj promised to pay college tuition fees, student loans, and school supply costs for dozens of fans who reached out to her on Twitter Saturday night. Minaj was promoting her #RegretInYourTears challenge, retweeting submissions, when one fan asked her if Minaj would pay her college tuition instead of the prize on offer: to be flown out to meet Nicki, maybe listen to some unreleased tracks.

Similar requests came pouring in, many of which Minaj granted, slipping into her fans’ DMs like a social media fairy godmother.

Dreams come true on Twitter dot com.



Page Six reported on Saturday that Chris Rock—who recently confirmed in a Rolling Stone cover story that he was a “piece of shit” in his marriage to ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock—cheated on his ex with Kerry Washington.

According to the New York Post’s source, the cheating occurred over a period of six months and began while Rock and Washington were shooting I Think I Love My Wife (2007), a film about a man who fantasizes about cheating on his wife. Never doubt the power of suggestion.

This was all long ago and Washington is now married and has two kids with Nnamdi Asomugha, while Rock is dating Megalyn Echikunwoke and staunchly never getting married again, I think.



It’s official, Martha has become a national treasure again.



