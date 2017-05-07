Nicki Minaj promised to pay college tuition fees, student loans, and school supply costs for dozens of fans who reached out to her on Twitter Saturday night. Minaj was promoting her #RegretInYourTears challenge, retweeting submissions, when one fan asked her if Minaj would pay her college tuition instead of the prize on offer: to be flown out to meet Nicki, maybe listen to some unreleased tracks.
Similar requests came pouring in, many of which Minaj granted, slipping into her fans’ DMs like a social media fairy godmother.
Dreams come true on Twitter dot com.
[Twitter]
Page Six reported on Saturday that Chris Rock—who recently confirmed in a Rolling Stone cover story that he was a “piece of shit” in his marriage to ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock—cheated on his ex with Kerry Washington.
According to the New York Post’s source, the cheating occurred over a period of six months and began while Rock and Washington were shooting I Think I Love My Wife (2007), a film about a man who fantasizes about cheating on his wife. Never doubt the power of suggestion.
This was all long ago and Washington is now married and has two kids with Nnamdi Asomugha, while Rock is dating Megalyn Echikunwoke and staunchly never getting married again, I think.
[Page Six]
It’s official, Martha has become a national treasure again.
- The blood-spattered teaser for Blade Runner 2049 has arrived. [THR]
- Paris’s little brother Conrad Hilton was arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order, attempted breaking and entering, and now, grand theft auto. [TMZ]
- Demi Moore is being sued by the family of a man who drowned in her pool while she was out of town. [Page Six]
- Ghost in the Invisible Bikini actress Quinn O’Hara has died at 76. [Deadline]
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance together this weekend…at a polo game. Good fun. [People]
- Ryan Seacrest seems to be entertaining the idea of hosting the American Idol revival in the works at ABC. Someone, please, stop this from happening. [TMZ]