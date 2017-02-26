Nicki Minaj Responds to Remy Ma's Diss TrackHannah GoldToday 12:45pmFiled to: DIRT BAGNICKI MINAJREMY MABARACK OBAMA1011EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Getty A protracted conflict between rappers Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma (read all about it here), escalated this week when Ma dropped a diss track targeting Minaj on Saturday. The seven-minute recording rehashes old rumors that Minaj has gotten plastic surgery and used ghostwriters, among others.Minaj responded on Saturday with a (since deleted) Instagram photo of sales figures for Ma and Fat Joe’s recent single “Plata O Plomo.” Then Minaj posted this:Barack Obama and daughter Malia took in a Broadway show (Arthur Miller’s “The Price”) Friday night and nobody booed them. Rather, the former POTUS seemed to charm everyone he came across, and cast-member Mark Ruffalo had the time of his fucking life.Moonlight won every award it was nominate for, including Best Feature Film, at the Independent Spirit Awards, which bodes well for a triumph at the Oscar tonight too. [THR]Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Anne Wojcicki have ended their nearly yearlong relationship [Page Six]Meryl Streep and Karl Lagerfeld continue to fight over a dress, it’s extremely petty. [People]Maybe Kanye West is getting into the cosmetics industry now? [Complex]The BMW that Tupac was shot and killed in is being auctioned off for $1.5 million. [TMZ]Barack Obama’s LinkedIn page still says he’s POTUS. [Mashable]Hannah Gold@togglecoatWeekends at JezebelReply101 repliesLeave a reply