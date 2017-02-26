Photo: Getty

A protracted conflict between rappers Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma (read all about it here), escalated this week when Ma dropped a diss track targeting Minaj on Saturday. The seven-minute recording rehashes old rumors that Minaj has gotten plastic surgery and used ghostwriters, among others.

Minaj responded on Saturday with a (since deleted) Instagram photo of sales figures for Ma and Fat Joe’s recent single “Plata O Plomo.” Then Minaj posted this:

Barack Obama and daughter Malia took in a Broadway show (Arthur Miller’s “The Price”) Friday night and nobody booed them. Rather, the former POTUS seemed to charm everyone he came across, and cast-member Mark Ruffalo had the time of his fucking life.

  • Moonlight won every award it was nominate for, including Best Feature Film, at the Independent Spirit Awards, which bodes well for a triumph at the Oscar tonight too. [THR]
  • Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Anne Wojcicki have ended their nearly yearlong relationship [Page Six]
  • Meryl Streep and Karl Lagerfeld continue to fight over a dress, it’s extremely petty. [People]
  • Maybe Kanye West is getting into the cosmetics industry now? [Complex]
  • The BMW that Tupac was shot and killed in is being auctioned off for $1.5 million. [TMZ]
  • Barack Obama’s LinkedIn page still says he’s POTUS. [Mashable]