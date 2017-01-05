image via Getty.

With rumors swirling over the past few weeks about the pair’s split, Nicki Minaj confirmed to today via Twitter that her romantic relationship with rapper Meek Mill is no more. She finally took my advice...a mere 17 months later.



I mean, probably. Of course, I don’t know for sure who broke up with whom or if it was a mutual decision, but I certainly have my hopes and dreams.

The two had everyone (everyone who cares, that is) confused after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and shared a series of posts that seemed to be directed at one another.

There was also the little matter of Meek posting a suggestive photo of a large buttocks that didn’t appear to be Nicki’s.

Some are saying the relationship ended because Meek Mill cheated, which would be bad, but luckily for Nicki, her good friend Beyoncé has the perfect breakup album for this exact scenario.

If a judgement had to be made, I say this is good for Nicki. I never held true animosity towards Meek, I just thought he was kind of a clown and she could do better—I was that shrugging emoticon, if you will.

Contrary to popular headlines, I very much doubt Drake is getting too excited by the news because he must know better by now.

Well Nicki, this is a bittersweet start to 2017 but now is as good a time as any. Hit the ground running. Find a man who knows how to properly dress for a Las Vegas fight night and who doesn’t muck up your social life with house arrest. I wish you healing, good beats and the smoothest Brazilian bundles a girl could ask for.