Photo Credit: Getty Images

Our Lady Nicki Minaj has been working feverishly of late, and with significant results: she has just broken Aretha Franklin’s record for most Billboard Hot 100 hits by a woman.

Advertisement

Boasting 73 Hot 100 hits, Franklin claimed this honor for nearly four decades. But after Minaj released three new songs this month (“No Frauds,” “Regret in Your Tears,” and “Changed It”) she slipped past the groundbreaking soul singer with 76 chart-toppers.

Minaj hasn’t addressed this achievement yet, but she seems to have anticipated it. She posted the following to Instagram on March 8:

Referencing fellow rapper Remy Ma, with whom she has an ongoing feud, Minaj also wrote the following to social media:

Advertisement

“I love my fans﻿. Ya’ll the real MVP’s. Been writing my own raps since I was 11. GOD knows. Next week I’ll beat Aretha for the most Hot 100 hits on billboard by ANY woman in the world EVER in the history of music. Stay in your bum ass place. Jealousy gets u no where

... Love to all my bad btchs. Now I got a countdown of my own for Sheneneh. U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I’ll give u half a million dollars if you can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name. On another note, my album is nothing but waves. Lol my babies, you’re gonna get your complete LIFE. love u guys so fkn much. Let’s go.”

I, for one, will never turn up my nose at a new Minaj album, so I’m excited regardless.

Advertisement

Sponsored

[Update]: Minaj addressed this historic career milestone, via Instagram, on Monday night.

[E! News]

Bless you, Idina Menzel, you handled this...predicament...with such grace and chill.

I’m not sure how panties managed to wedge themselves into that spot. But as someone who can’t explain most of her own wardrobe malfunctions, I’m no expert on the matter.

[People]