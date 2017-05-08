Screen shot via Google Maps

While cisgender gay men selfishly and ahistorically attempt to distance themselves from trans causes, while bathroom bill after bathroom bill is introduced into various state Houses and Senates, while we live under the rule of a president who saw fit to rescind protections for transgender students, trans people are dying. Plain and simple. The tally of murdered trans people in 2017 looks poised to hit 10 as news broke today that the death of 59-year-old Brenda Bostick is being investigated by the NYPD as a homicide.

Bostick was found unconscious in New Fucking York, the East Coast’s supposed haven of liberalism and identity acceptance, April 25 around 10 p.m. near 29th Street and 7th Ave in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood (long known for its large gay population). She died last Thursday after being taken off life support.

According to the New York Daily News, witnesses saw a man approach Bostick and hit her on the head with a blunt silver object near the Five Guys burger joint on 7th, which provided security footage that captured the attack. Reports the Daily News:

Gabby Pareja, 23, the general manager at the Five Guys, said it was disturbing that no one intervened or stopped to see if Bostick was alright. “It’s very bad this (happened) outside a store where a lot of people (were) walking (past),” she said. “You see the groups walking back and forth — it looks like there could have been something to save her. It’s crazy.”

This is the world we live in.