New Guardians Of the Galaxy Trailer Set to Fleetwood Mac, Which Is Awesome
Rachel Vorona Cote
Yesterday 10:00pm

Screengrab via YouTube

SuperBowl commercial breaks are primo real estate, and thus often include a number of newly-released, and reasonably lengthy, movie trailers. This year, among a few choice others, we were treated to a new Guardians Of the Galaxy, Vol.2 preview and, you guys, it was set to Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain."

Advertisement

The trailer itself tells us little about the much-anticipated sequel, but really, does it need to? We see each of the Guardians engaged in a brief moment of bad-assery. Dave Bautista's Drax—the well-muscled blue dude perpetually befuddled by sarcasm—is funny, though not as delightful as he is in some of the earlier trailers. And then, of course, we have a fetching moment with Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Baby Groot (Vin Diesel...somehow). Recent trailers indicate that Baby Groot sports a new tiny red jacket, and I die.

And once more, Fleetwood Mac! Better yet, Rumours-era Fleetwood Mac! I'm pumped. Everybody enjoy.