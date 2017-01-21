Photo by Madeleine Davies. Graphic by Jim Cooke.

After spending all day Friday surrounded by people celebrating the inauguration of Donald Trump, nothing was more needed (by the Jezebel staff included) than today’s Women’s March on Washington. The marchers were thoughtful, their spirits were high, and it was just the right balm to soothe our broken (now mended) hearts.



Here are some of our favorite, most funny, and poignant protest signs from the day:

Photos by Madeleine Davies.

Left to right: A protester is ready to become one of Donald Trump’s problems, a pithy reminder to protect your sisters’ reproductive rights, and a warning of what will happen to men who infringe on their reproductive freedom. Snip snip!

Photos by Madeleine Davies.

Intricate and brilliant signs abound! The woman in the photo on the right spent days cross-stitching her “PUSSY GRABS BACK” message and is rightfully proud.

Photo by Ellie Shechet.

“Somos las hijas de inmigrantes” or “We are the daughters of immigrants,” says one Chicago Bulls fan.

Photo by Ellie Shechet.

Tag your friends.

Photos by Madeleine Davies and Julianne Escobedo Shepherd.

TRUE AND TRUE.

Photos by Prachi Gupta, Madeleine Davies, and Kelly Stout.

Inanimate! Objects! Support! Women!

Photos by Madeleine Davies.

A clean water activist comes all the way from Flint, a warning that Republicans are not worth your sexual healing, and a very fun way to resist.

BONUS: A sign I accidentally photographed that read “Donald Trump is an anagram for Lord Damp Nut and he is not my president.”

Photo by Ellie Shechet.

Not yet, but we should...

Photos by Madeleine Davies.

Smart men who know their place.

Photos by Madeleine Davies.

IUDs set us free and should be free.

Photos by Ellie Shechet.

Nice of Ruth Bader Ginsburg to show up on her unicorn.

Photos by Madeleine Davies.

A theory from Julianne Escobedo Shepherd: Protest signs have gotten better because of Twitter. Discuss.



Photos by Madeleine Davies.

Good accessories on good women.

Photo by Madeleine Davies.

A glorious display of patriotism. A glorious sign calling Trump “Orange Hitler” and insulting his tiny hands.

Photos by Madeleine Davies.

A modern slogan for the pro-choice woman: “Before that fetus got in there, your penis got in there.”

Photos by Madeleine Davies.

A couple of cheerfully angry feminists and a woman with a tampon hat—to protest the tampon tax.

Photo by Anna Merlan.

One of the march’s cutest protesters.

Photos by Kelly Stout and Madeleine Davies.

Desecrating steak and making Carly Simon proud.

Photo by Ellie Shechet.

If you like pee-rfect word play, urine luck.

Photos by Madeleine Davies and Kelly Stout.

Next time Trump tries to grab a pussy, he’ll hopefully encounter vagina dentata; this Broadway show that’s gonna be YUGE; an honest woman voicing our needs (because toilets were scarce).

Photo by Ellie Shechet.

Two women push “pussy hats” to a new extreme.

Resist every day.

To those who marched: Thank you and don’t stop fighting.