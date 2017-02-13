Image via Netflix

Almost half of couples who watch Netflix together end up doing something completely normal: skipping ahead on shows behind their partner’s back.

According to the latest survey results, the occurrence of so-called Netflix cheating (an actual first-world problem that’s unforgivable to some), has increased tremendously since 2013, when the first study was conducted:



Four years later, cheating has increased three times and has become a common behavior around the world. This behavior only continues to grow with 60% of consumers saying they’d cheat more if they knew they’d get away with it. And once you cheat, you can’t stop: 81% of cheaters are repeat offenders and 44% have cheated 3+ times.

Also, 45 percent of these people never admit to Netflix cheating. One way to rationalize the infidelity is to blame it on your partner because “25 percent of cheating happens when one partner falls asleep.” The top shows worth betraying your partner’s trust: The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad, American Horror Story, House of Cards, Orange Is The New Black, Narcos and Stranger Things.

And how do 100 percent of normal people respond to finding out their person is a Netflix cheater? “OK.”