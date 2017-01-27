Image via Getty.

Mindy Kaling is in Ocean’s Eight and A Wrinkle In Time and working with Emma Thompson on something mysterious and likely very good. Tina Fey is also undoubtedly very busy. But they just don’t stop.

Deadline reports that NBC has asked for single-camera comedies from each of them. Kaling’s pilot is being developed in conjunction with The Mindy Project’s executive producer, Charlie Grandy. The project centers on a young man named Vince who is a “charismatic gym owner with no ambition who lives with his younger brother Michael, a gorgeous idiot.” Kaling is slotted to make recurring guest star appearances as Priya, Vince’s high school fling and (surprise!) the mother of his unknown teenage son.

Fey is executive producing The Sackett Sisters, written by Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Luke Del Tredici. The pilot is about two estranged sisters who perform some act of heroism together that forces them into awkward public notoriety. Fey is partnering on this with Del Tredici and Robert Carlock, making a trio of creatives who all worked at some point on 30 Rock. Is it too much to hope the sisters will be played by Fey and Amy Poehler? Yes, but I still do.