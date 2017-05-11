There are officially too many things to watch on television, so much so that if you miss the one Big Show, you might as well just give up and start reading books instead, because you will never, every catch up. Maybe make some room for this, who knows, it could be good.

Here is a very brief peek (via Vanity Fair)at Gypsy, a summer offering from Netflix, starring Naomi Watts as a very bad therapist who seems to know how to recite the Hippocratic Oath but not how to abide by it. She’s a therapist! She sleeps with her patients! Maybe she kills someone (that’s a stretch, I can’t tell, but maybe)!

We’re expected to understand that this will be dangerous and sexy and dark because of those crashing music cues. Also, at one point, she literally plays with fire. Billy Crudup will star as Naomi’s husband. Vanity Fair reports that Sam Taylor Johnson—the woman who directed Fifty Shades of Grey— directed a few episodes of this series. Knowing that information, the official description of the show sounds just about right.

Gypsy is a ten-part psychological thriller that follows Jean Halloway (Naomi Watts), a Manhattan therapist with a seemingly picturesque life who begins to develop intimate and illicit relationships with the people in her patients’ lives. As the borders of Jean’s professional life and personal fantasies become blurred, she descends into a world where the forces of desire and reality are disastrously at odds.

Actually, that sounds like it could be the plot of an episode of The Red Shoe Diaries, so this could go either way. You’ll be able to accidentally scroll past Gypsy in your Netflix menu when it premieres June 30.