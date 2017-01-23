Image via Getty.

The world is finally sitting up and taking note of the magnificence of the Knowles Family Matriarch, the One True Supreme, my 2016 shero, a generous forgiver and the mind behind the most cool mom Instagram account I’ve ever seen. That would be Tina Knowles Lawson—or Miss Tina, as she prefers.



The New York Times gave Miss Tina the Style Section treatment with a fluffy profile that’s not particularly illuminating but is a nice read nonetheless.

In “Catching Up With the Matriarch Behind Beyoncé and Solange” we learn a few things about Miss Tina. She’s writing an autobiography! She lives in the Hollywood Hills! She collects black art!

Miss Tina has been open about how she’s come back from a devastating divorce from Beyoncé and Solange’s father.

“I kind of lost myself,” she said. “All these things that I love — going to art shows, reading art books, going out dancing — I had stopped. That’s not really loving yourself, if you’re not taking care of yourself in terms of your needs and what makes you happy.”

And how she’s loving her life now.

She is also a goofball in person. Stepping out to her large outdoor balcony overlooking the twinkling skyline, she said her two favorite places to shop were Home Depot and Costco. “I meet people every day that are like, ‘You come here?’” she said. “And I’m like, ‘Of course, I do.’”

Now all I need to know is what the hell she’s buying at Home Depot.