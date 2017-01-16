Image via Getty.

On January 5, CNN reported that Donald Trump’s pick for a top national security position, conservative TV personality Monica Crowley, had plagiarized 50 times in her book What The (Bleep) Just Happened. The Trump administration supported her in a statement, but it looks like the tides have turned.

The Washington Times reported on Monday that Crowley has announced she will no longer be moving to D.C. to work as the senior director of strategic communications at the National Security Council, under National Security Adviser Michael T. Flynn:

“After much reflection I have decided to remain in New York to pursue other opportunities and will not be taking a position in the incoming administration,” she said in a statement. “I greatly appreciate being asked to be part of President-elect Trump’s team and I will continue to enthusiastically support him and his agenda for American renewal.”

CNN reports that in addition to her book, plagiarism was found in her dissertation for her Columbia University Ph.D and multiple columns for the Washington Times, as well.

Flynn said in a statement, “The NSC will miss the opportunity to have Monica Crowley as part of our team. We wish her all the best in her future.”